money Puri Lord Jagannath temple deposited in Yes Bank Rs. 397 remitted to Temple account

Puri Lord Jagannath temple fund deposited in Yes Bank returned

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 83

Puri: Putting full stop to all the up and down speculations about the money of Puri Lord Jagannath temple deposited in the crisis hit Yes Bank, Rs. 397 was remitted today to the Temple account.

Reportedly, an amount of Rs 397 crore was remitted  (Principal amount of Rs 389 crore and interest Rs 8,23,27,636) to the designated SBI account of Lord Jagannath Temple Corpus Fund at Puri main branch. The money was returned to the SBI account through e-transfer.

Related News

Consumption of chicken and egg is safe, says Odisha govt…

E-Mulakat system begins in all Dist HQ Jails of Odisha

Heavy Rains Forecast in 6 Districts of Odisha, Says MeT…

Saloons, Parlours and Spas Closed in Odisha due to…

The amount had been deposited to the YES bank account on March 19, 2019 in shape of TDRs.

The second phase of the temple fund deposited with the same Yes Bank, an amount of Rs.156 crore will mature on March 30.

You might also like
State

Consumption of chicken and egg is safe, says Odisha govt amid coronavirus scare

State

E-Mulakat system begins in all Dist HQ Jails of Odisha

State

Heavy Rains Forecast in 6 Districts of Odisha, Says MeT Department

State

Saloons, Parlours and Spas Closed in Odisha due to Coronavirus Scare

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.