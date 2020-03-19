Puri Lord Jagannath temple fund deposited in Yes Bank returned

Puri: Putting full stop to all the up and down speculations about the money of Puri Lord Jagannath temple deposited in the crisis hit Yes Bank, Rs. 397 was remitted today to the Temple account.

Reportedly, an amount of Rs 397 crore was remitted (Principal amount of Rs 389 crore and interest Rs 8,23,27,636) to the designated SBI account of Lord Jagannath Temple Corpus Fund at Puri main branch. The money was returned to the SBI account through e-transfer.

The amount had been deposited to the YES bank account on March 19, 2019 in shape of TDRs.

The second phase of the temple fund deposited with the same Yes Bank, an amount of Rs.156 crore will mature on March 30.