Puri: Lord Jagannath gives darshan in ‘Laxmi Nrusingha’ besha today

Puri: Lord Jagannath and siblings to give darshan to devotees in ‘Laxmi Nrusingha’ besha in Srimandir on the fourth day of Panchuka on the holy Kartika month. Lord Jagannath was adorned in the Laxmi Nrusingha besha after the completion of the Abakasha ritual.

Lord Jagannath gave darshan to King Indradyumna in Nrusingha besha when he behold the Darudevata for the first time. In memory of that, on Kartika Panchuka’s Chatturdasshi Tithi, this besha of the holy trinity is being held every year.

In this form, the holy trinity were adorned with Shribhuja, Shripayar and other gold ornaments. It is believed that by seeing this form of the Lord, they will be blessed immensely.