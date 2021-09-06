Puri: ‘Krushna Balarama Besha’ of Lord Jagannath-Balabhadra held

By WCE 5

Puri:  Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha and Balabhadra Prabhu in the Srimandira of Puri were dressed like Lord Krishna and Balarama on the “Trayodashi (thirteenth day) of “Krushna Pakshya” (dark fortnight) of lunar month “Bhadraba” on Sunday. This is known as the “Krushna Balarama Besha”.

In Krushna-Balaram besha various materials like “solo” (pith), cane, cotton and flowers are used to create this “Besha”. Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha was dressed like Lord Shree Krushna, Balabhadra Prabhu in Balaram Besha and Maa Subhadra Devi in a Padmasana posture, dressed in Chaturbhuja Besha bearing ‘Ayudhas’.

The “Sandhya Dhupa” ritual is performed in this “Besha”.Some captures of “Anna Pratha Prastaba” organised by “Goudabada Sahi” performed today as per the tradition of “Shree Krushna Leela” in Shree Mandira.

Related News

‘Kaliyadalan Ekadasi’, ‘Dhenukasura Badha Prastaba’ observed…

Odisha: Puri Srimandira to remain closed for devotees on…

Puri: Odisha Govt provides financial assistance to 117 kids…

Spain woman stranded in Puri for last 1 year due to Lockdown…

On the auspicious occasion of Bhadraba Krushna Trayodashi Tithi yesterday, after the completion of Madhyanha Dhupa, the Krushna Balaram Besha of the deities was done. The deities are adorned with ornaments and are offered kheeri and Amalu Bhoga.

Later, the ‘Anna pratha prastaba’ was conducted by Goudabada Sahi after the arrival of Lord Madanamohana from the Dakhini ghara.

On this occasion the “Pralambasura Badha Prastaba” ritual was also performed as per the tradition of “Shree Krushna Leela” in Shree Mandira.

You might also like
State

BSF IG visit Malkangiri, review security arrangements

State

Dutee Chand’s defamation case: Arrested web channel editor & his associate taken…

State

Covid-19 situation in Odisha is stable: CBK Mohanty

State

Web channel journalists in Odisha demand Rs 50,000 extortion from teacher, arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.