Puri: Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb skipped the ‘Chhera Panhara’ rituals during Deba Snana Purnima festival of Lord Jagannath, his sibling deities and Chakraraj Sudarshan on Friday. However, he sent his delegate (Mudirasta) who performed the ceremonial sweeping on the bathing altar.

This is the second time that the Puri King skipped the rituals of the Holy Trinity. He had to skip the ritual for the first time in 1976 as he was pursuing his Master of Laws (LLM) in America.

Clarifying about his absence from Snana Purnima today, Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb said that he decided to stay at home in compliance with government’s guidelines for Coronavirus lockdown which prohibits religious functions with more than seven persons outside and bars persons over 65 years of age from going out.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Deba Snana Purnima festival of Lord Jagannath and his siblings was held today at Shree Jagannath Temple. Probably this is the first time in the history, the Snana Purnima festival was held without footfall of devotees due to lockdown imposed to contain spread of coronavirus.