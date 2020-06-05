Puri King skips 'Chhera Panhara' rituals for second time

Puri King skips ‘Chhera Panhara’ rituals for second time; here is why

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb skipped the ‘Chhera Panhara’ rituals during Deba Snana Purnima festival of Lord Jagannath, his sibling deities and Chakraraj Sudarshan on Friday. However, he sent his delegate (Mudirasta) who performed the ceremonial sweeping on the bathing altar.

This is the second time that the Puri King skipped the rituals of the Holy Trinity. He had to skip the ritual for the first time in 1976 as he was pursuing his Master of Laws (LLM) in America.

Clarifying about his absence from Snana Purnima today, Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb said that he decided to stay at home in compliance with government’s guidelines for Coronavirus lockdown which prohibits religious functions with more than seven persons outside and bars persons over 65 years of age from going out.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Deba Snana Purnima festival of Lord Jagannath and his siblings was held today at Shree Jagannath Temple. Probably this is the first time in the history, the Snana Purnima festival was held without footfall of devotees due to lockdown imposed to contain spread of coronavirus.

You might also like
State

123 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; most in 24 hours

State

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Launches `Sachetak’ App For Citizens To Fight…

State

Heavy rainfall likely to occur in Odisha

State

You can get government job without any written exam; Check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.