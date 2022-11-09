Puri Jagannath temple to remain closed for 4 hours today

Puri: The Jagannath temple in Puri will remain closed for 4 hours on Wednesday, informed the Srimandir Temple Administration. Lord Jagannath’s special ritual Banakalagi Niti will be observed in Sri Mandir today, which is why the temple shall remain closed for devotees from 5pm to 9pm. The Banakalagi or ‘Srimukha Srungara’ ritual is a secret and special ritual which holds a lot of significance in the Srimandir tradition.

Banakalagi Niti or Shrimukha Sringara means applying fresh colours on the idols of the deities. The Datta Mohapatra sevayats will conduct the ‘banaklagi’ ritual of the holy trinity in isolation hence the darshan will be closed. After completing the various Nitikanti of the holy trinity, the ‘Banakalagi Niti’ of Mahaprabhu will be done. Dutt Mahapatra Sevayat will enter the Garbhagruha and perform the ‘Bankalagi’ or srimukh ritual using hingula, harital, conch, saffron, camphor, and other materials.

After the Banakalagi ritual is completed the deities will be given a bath and then the temple will open for devotees.