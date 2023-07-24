Puri Jagannath temple to remain closed for 4 hours today, know why

The Khasapada Lagi Niti of Lord Jagannath will be observed in Puri Srimandir on Monday, due to which the temple will remain closed for 4 hours.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
puri jagannath temple closed
File Photo

Puri: The famous Puri Jagannath temple is scheduled to remain closed for four hours today, that is on Monday said reliable reports.

The Khasapada Lagi Niti or ritual of Lord Jagannath and his siblings is scheduled to be observed in the premises of the Puri Srimandir, said sources.

In view of this ritual, the public darshan shall be prohibited from 6 pm to 10 pm, informed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Khasapada Lagi Niti is a secret ritual of Lord Jagannath and hence darshan of the deities will remain prohibited during this period.

The ritual is conducted on the Amabasya 14th of the Chaitra month of the Hindu almanac. It is specially conducted Shreepayars (holy feet) of the deities. In the ritual the lords’ feet are covered with white clothes.

To conduct the rituals, the main doors of the temple will be closed after the offering of the second prasad at Bhoga Mandap in the afternoon.

You might also like
State

Youth drowns in Sone river in Odisha, search operation underway

State

Bodies of couple recovered from railway tracks in Bhubaneswar!

State

Tragic accident in Jajpur Road claims life of a bike rider

State

Hirakud dam releases season’s first floodwater

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans