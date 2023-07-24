Puri Jagannath temple to remain closed for 4 hours today, know why

Puri: The famous Puri Jagannath temple is scheduled to remain closed for four hours today, that is on Monday said reliable reports.

The Khasapada Lagi Niti or ritual of Lord Jagannath and his siblings is scheduled to be observed in the premises of the Puri Srimandir, said sources.

In view of this ritual, the public darshan shall be prohibited from 6 pm to 10 pm, informed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Khasapada Lagi Niti is a secret ritual of Lord Jagannath and hence darshan of the deities will remain prohibited during this period.

The ritual is conducted on the Amabasya 14th of the Chaitra month of the Hindu almanac. It is specially conducted Shreepayars (holy feet) of the deities. In the ritual the lords’ feet are covered with white clothes.

To conduct the rituals, the main doors of the temple will be closed after the offering of the second prasad at Bhoga Mandap in the afternoon.