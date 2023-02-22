Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed for 4 hours today

Puri: The Srimandir will remain out of bounds for devotees for four hours today i.e on Wednesday due to ‘Banaka Lagi’ or Srimukha sringara ritual of the Holy trinity at the famous temple of Odisha. This secret ritual will be held in the second Bhoga Mandap.

The devotees will be barred from getting the darshan of the deities for four hours from 6 PM in the evening till 10 PM today. After that the Jaya Bijay dwar will be closed from the inside.

The Datta Mahapatra will perform the Srimukha Sringara of the Holy Trinity (Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra). The Lords will adorn a new look after a special make-up ritual. According to culture experts, certain rare forest products are used to prepare the four types of colours- haritala (red), hengula (yellow), sankha (white) and black and these are then applied to the face of the deities.