Puri Jagannath Temple Reopens For Public Amid Covid-19 Protocols

By WCE 1

Puri: The Puri Srimandir reopened for public today after a closure of over nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID negative report is mandatory for the devotees visiting Puri Jagannath Temple by the district administration. The district administration made elaborate arrangements for smooth and hassle-free darshan of the devotees. Atleast 15,000-17,000 devotees are expected to visit the temple every day.

The temple reopened for the servitors and their family members on December 23, 2020. The residents of the Puri were allowed for darshan of the deities from December 26-31, 2020.

The Queue system will open from 08.00 AM at Market Chhak and all devotees will be required to bring their photo ID card like Aadhaar/Voter ID etc.

Meanwhile the devotees will make entry through the barricade from Market Chhaka till Jagannath Temple office. They will have to produce their ID proof for verification and follow the COVID-19 guidelines of hand sanitization and thermal screening before entering the temple.

 

