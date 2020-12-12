Puri: The administration of Puri Jagannath temple has decided to request the state government within two days to reopen the temple for the devotees.

The temple will be reopened after the state government gives a nod, informs Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Dr Krishnan Kumar after Chatisha Nijog meeting.

However, there will be no darshan of the deities at Srimandir for the devotees on January 1 and 2 in view of overcrowding. Darshan will be resumed for the outsiders from January 3 and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard will be issued soon, added Chief Administrator.

Once the temple reopens, COVID-19 norms will be strictly followed for the devotees visiting the temple. Sanitiser and masks will be made complusory for the devotees.

“We hope that the temple reopens between December 22 and December 25,” said the SJTA chief.

The SJTA will be take necessary steps for sanitising all the four gates of the temple. We will urge elderly persons above 65 years and children not to visit the temple in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the SJTA chief, only 5000 devotees will be permitted to have the darshan of the deities each day.