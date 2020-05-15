Puri: Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri on Friday donated Rs 1.51 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to fight against COVID-19 in Odisha.

On March 23, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed the people and other organisations to donate generously to CMRF to provide humanitarian help to the COVID-19 affected people.

So far, many people from different sections, organisations, temples have donated to CMRF to help the State government’s effort to combat the deadly Coronavirus.

To date, as many as 672 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the state among which 158 persons have been recovered from the deadly disease while three persons have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The active cases of COVID-19 in the state stood at 511, when the last reports came in.