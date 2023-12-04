Puri Jagannath temple closed for 5 hours today, see details here

Puri: The Puri Srimandir in Odisha shall remain closed for five hours today that is on Monday said reliable reports in this regard. Reports say that, the temple shall be closed from 5 pm to 10 pm today informed the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA).

Reportedly, the SJTA decided to keep the Jagannath temple closed for the Paita Lagi ritual of the deities and informed regarding the same

As per the ‘Paita Lagi’ ritual, the servitors will cover the body of the deities with a special silk cloth called ‘Basunga Patta’ on which sandalwood paste will be rubbed subsequently.

The public darshan will resume after the completion of the ritual and the Jagannath temple closed, informed SJTA. The ritual will be carried out by the servitors at the second Bhoga Mandap of the temple from 5 pm onwards.

The ritual will continue for four to five hours said reports. People will not be allowed to enter the temple during this time. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Also Read: Day 3 Of Laser Scanning Of Ratna Bhandar In Puri Jagannath Temple