Puri: Odisha’s famous Puri Jagannath temple Abhada to be made with Omfed ghee, according to reliable reports on Thursday.

Important discussion in the Ananda Bazar committee meeting has been held relating to the Abhada to be made with Omfed ghee.

The meeting was held in the administrative office of the temple under the chairmanship of the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) Administrator (Development) Ajay Kumar Jena.

However, the Mahaprasad (Abhada) price list for devotees has not been finalized yet said latest reports in this matter. Similarly, no decision has been taken regarding distribution of free Mahaprasad to devotees.

It is worth mentioning that, the non Suar (s) have been identified and evicted from the Anand Bazar. Further it has been decided that only two assistants will be employed to support the Suar Mahasuar, said reports.

Adequate drinking water for devotees, establishment of help desk in Anand Bazar, emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene in Anand Bazar, provision of rope sheds have been proposed by the Suar Mahasuar Niyoga.

Today’s meeting has discussed that Abhada to be made with Omfed ghee. The two Khaja shops in Anand Bazar will be demolished and the road will be laid. After the decision of the constituted core committee, the chief administrator will approve it.

On that basis, Abhada can be brought in Anand Bazar of Sri mandir, said the president and secretary of the Suar Mahasuar Niyoga, said reliable reports.