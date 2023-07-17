Puri Jagannath closed for devotees for 4 hours today

The Chaitalagi Amabasya of Lord Jagannath and his siblings is to be observed at Puri Srimandir today, the temple will be closed for 4 hours.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
puri jagannath temple closed

Puri: The famous Puri Jagannath temple is scheduled to remain closed for four hours today (i.e. Monday) said reliable reports.

The Chaitalagi Amabasya ritual of Lord Jagannath and his siblings is scheduled to be observed today at the Puri Srimandir.

In view of this ritual, the public darshan shall be prohibited from 2 pm to 6 pm, informed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Must Read

Unit-2 Market building in Bhubaneswar closed for indefinite…

Odisha: Fox attack in Kendrapara, 30 injured in just 2 days

Huge crowd seen outside Shiva temples on second Monday of…

In the Chaitalagi Amabasya, the foreheads of the deities are adorned with golden mark called ‘Chita. According to the rituals of the the Chitalagi Amavasya, the temporary chaita applied during the Rath Yatra ‘chita’ is removed.

It is noteworthy that during the annual sojourn of the three Gods they are made to wear a chaita made of thermocol (solo). Further, the foreheads of the sibling deities are adorned with ‘Chita’ made up of gold, diamond, ruby, emerald and sapphire.

While Lord Balabhadra will be adorned with ‘Nila Chita’, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra will be decked up in diamond Chita and ‘Manikya Chita’ respectively.

You might also like
State

Odisha monsoon update: Low pressure over BOB to cause heavy rainfall from July 19

State

Mayurbhanj man attacked with hunting knife, left critically injured

State

Fire breaks out in Puri’s Badasankha

State

Elephant tramples woman to death in Nabarangpur

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans