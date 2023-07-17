Puri Jagannath closed for devotees for 4 hours today

Puri: The famous Puri Jagannath temple is scheduled to remain closed for four hours today (i.e. Monday) said reliable reports.

The Chaitalagi Amabasya ritual of Lord Jagannath and his siblings is scheduled to be observed today at the Puri Srimandir.

In view of this ritual, the public darshan shall be prohibited from 2 pm to 6 pm, informed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

In the Chaitalagi Amabasya, the foreheads of the deities are adorned with golden mark called ‘Chita. According to the rituals of the the Chitalagi Amavasya, the temporary chaita applied during the Rath Yatra ‘chita’ is removed.

It is noteworthy that during the annual sojourn of the three Gods they are made to wear a chaita made of thermocol (solo). Further, the foreheads of the sibling deities are adorned with ‘Chita’ made up of gold, diamond, ruby, emerald and sapphire.

While Lord Balabhadra will be adorned with ‘Nila Chita’, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra will be decked up in diamond Chita and ‘Manikya Chita’ respectively.