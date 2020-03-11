Puri Jaganath Temple To Be Closed For 4 Hours For ‘Banaka Lagi’ Ritual Today

Puri: The Sri Mandir at Puri will remain closed for 4 hours today due to ‘Banaka Lagi’ ritual.

Devotees will not be allowed to have a ‘darshan’ of the siblings during 4 pm to 8 pm.

Only a small group of ‘pujaris’ will be allowed inside the ‘garba gruha’ or sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.

The ritual involves re-applying colours to the idols.

This ritual is conducted a number of times in a year.

It is noteworthy that the ritual takes almost 6 hours to be complete.