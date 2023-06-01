Puri: Inebriated Son Hacks Father to Death

Puri: In a shocking incident, a youth hacked his father to death in Odisha’s Puri district. The incident has occurred in Shankanti village under Pipili police limits of the district.

The deceased was identified as Harekrushna Pradhan, of Shankanti village. The accused has been identified as Jitu Pradhan.

According to sources, Jitu Pradhan came home being intoxicated late Wednesday night. When his father questioned him, in a fit of rage and with the influence of alcohol, he took a sharp axe and hacked his Harekrushna.

In the attack, Harekrushna was critically injured and later he succumbed to injuries. The family suspect that Jitu allegedly hacked his father to death due to influence of alcohol.

After receiving information, Pipili police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. The cops also detained the accused to probe the incident. Further investigation process is underway.

