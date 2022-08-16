Puri Gajapati Maharaja Shri Divyasingha Deb propagates Sri Jagannath culture in Tanzania

Bhubaneswar: Puri Gajapati Maharaja Shri Divyasingha Deb had recently visited Tanzania. During the trip he attended a programme of the Odia society and Dar es Salaam and discussed about Sri Jagannath culture on August 13th. The event had been organised jointly by the Odia Society, Dar es Salam and Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania.

India’s High Commissioner to Tanzania Binaya Srikanta Pradhan presided over the event. Gajapati Maharaja narrated about Lord Jagannath culture. He also answered to the query of the people who were present there.

On this occasion president of the Tanzania Odia society Bijay Kumar Sahu conveyed his wish for establishment of a Lord Jagannath temple there.

During the event the members of the Odia society sang Bande Utkala Janani song and child artist Bijaylaxmi performed Odissi. Besides, the local artists of Tanzania also danced to Odia songs.

Maharani Srimati Lilabati Pata Mahadei was also present on this occasion. Here the members of the Odia society in Dubai and Bahrain were also present. The event was conducted by Priya Ranjan Nath while Manoj Sahu conducted the divine discussion. The managing director of Bank of India in Tanzania offered the vote of thanks.