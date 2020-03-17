Puri: Amid coronavirus scare, Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and his family members have registered online in the State govt’s COVID-19 Registration Portal, said a release issued by office of the king here in Odisha on Tuesday.

The king and his family members returned to Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, on March 15 after attending several programmes in Shree Jagannath Temples in various cities of USA.

The royal family members will remain at their Bhubaneswar based residence for the next 14 days.

The Maharaja also appealed to all persons who have arrived in Odisha on or after March 4 to register in the State government’s COVID-19 Registration portal and to remain in home isolation for at least 14 days, taking all precatutionary measures as adised by the government.

On March 15, Odisha reported its first coronavirus positive case . The 31-year old coronavirus infected patient has been admitted at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar,