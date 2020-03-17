Puri king, family members register Odiisha govt’s COVID-19 portal

Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, family members register Odisha govt’s COVID-19 portal

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 63

Puri: Amid coronavirus scare, Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and his family members have registered online in the State govt’s COVID-19 Registration Portal, said a release issued by office of the king here in Odisha on Tuesday.

The king and his family members returned to Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, on March 15 after attending several programmes in Shree Jagannath Temples in various cities of USA.

Related News

Commissionerate Police Issues Guidelines for Shopkeepers in…

First-ever Odia audio novel ‘Kukura Kahani’ releases at…

Coronavirus outbreak: Restrictions imposed on vehicles…

Olive Ridley Turtles Start Nesting In Odisha’s…

The royal family members will remain at their Bhubaneswar based residence for the next 14 days.

The Maharaja also appealed to all persons who have arrived in Odisha on or after March 4 to register in the State government’s COVID-19 Registration portal and to remain in home isolation for at least 14 days, taking all precatutionary measures as adised by the government.

On March 15, Odisha reported its first coronavirus positive case .  The 31-year old coronavirus infected patient has been admitted at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar,

 

 

 

 

 

You might also like
State

Commissionerate Police Issues Guidelines for Shopkeepers in Bhubaneswar

State

First-ever Odia audio novel ‘Kukura Kahani’ releases at IIMC, Dhenkanal

State

Coronavirus outbreak: Restrictions imposed on vehicles entering Puri, Odisha

State

Olive Ridley Turtles Start Nesting In Odisha’s Kendrapara

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.