Puri: Gajapati Maharaj Divyasingh Dev appeals people to adhere to the lock down.

The call for the lock down had been given by the Prime Minister and the Odisha Chief Minister.

The same appeal has been made by the Maharaja of Puri, Divyasingh.

He has appealed to the people of Odisha to follow the lock down guidelines.

It is noteworthy that the king and his family are in home quarantine after coming back from USA. They are all fine. He said “we are all fit due to the grace of Lord Jagannath”.