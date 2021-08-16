Puri-Durg special train to resume service from August 21: Railways

Bhubaneswar: The Puri-Durg special train will resume service from August 21, 2021, said a press release by the East Coast Railways on Monday.

“For the convenience of the passengers, services of 08425/08426 Puri-Durg-Puri Special will be restored from Puri with effect from 21st August, 2021 and from Durg with effect from 22nd August, 2021,” said the release.

The timings and scheduled Stations of this train will remain unchanged, the release also said.

Another train, a special train will run between Puri and Rourkela starting from 24th August.

This train from Rourkela will run w.e.f. 24th August and from Puri w.e.f. 25th August, 2021 till further advice.

Also read: Special train to run between Puri and Rourkela starting from August 24