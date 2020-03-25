Puri: The district administration of Puri has decided to take strict action against violators of the coronavirus lock down.

The Bada danda, Sri Mandir and various major squares have been cordoned off by the police.

People out on the streets are being questioned and sent off home if their work is not urgent.

Strict restrictions have been placed on movement on the road. 20 patrolling teams have been posted and are creating awareness among people.

The terms have been clearly mentioned, do not step out of home if it isn’t very necessary.