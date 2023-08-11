Puri: Dahuka of Lord Balabhadra’s chariot struggling for life, family seeks financial assistance

Puri: Madhab Pradhan, the Dahuka of Taladhwaja, the chariot of Lord Balabhadra in Puri of Odisha has been struggling for life following a road accident. His family is not financially sound enough to pay for the costly medical expenses. Hence, the family members have sought help for financial assistance.

During Rath Yatra, Madhab Pradhan acts as the Dahuka of Lord Balabhadra’s chariot. Last Sunday he was travelling on the Bira Harekrishnapur-Mangalaghat bypass road. He was sitting as the pillion rider in the bike when a speeding car hit their bike.

As a result of this hit, Madhab’s head banged on a hard surface. Some people rescued him and he was rushed to the Puri District Head Quarter hospital in a critical condition.

Later, as his health condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. His family now has sought help for financial assistance for the medical expenses. His son Lipun Pradhan has urged to help out the family so that life of his father can be saved. The family members have sought help from the district administration and the Srimandira Temple administration.

Now injured Pradhan is getting treatment in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. However, so far nobody from the district administration or Srimandira administration has paid a visit to help out the family, lamented Lipun.

In these circumstances, the family of the ailing Dahuka has sought financial help from people. If any body wants to help out, they can provide the financial assistance so that his father can get a news life.

Contact details of Madhab Pradhan

Address: Mangarajpur, Batmangala

Mobile Number: +917846882595