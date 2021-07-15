Puri: Cracks spotted in three chariots of the Holy Trinity

By WCE 1
cracks appear in chariot
Pic Courtesy: SJTA Twitter

Puri: The chariot construction engineering committee observed cracks in the three chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings outside Gundicha Temple in Puri.

During the inspection, the chariot construction engineering committee found the cracks on the wheels of Devadalan and Taladhwaja, chariots of Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra, and on the axle of Nandighosa, the chariot of Lord Jagannath.

Around 10 Maharanas, 6 Bhois , and 3 Kamar servitors along with 45-member east-coast railway team have started their work to repair the cracks or replace the faulty portions with new ones.

 

 

