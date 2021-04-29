Puri Court to be shutdown till Monday, Bar Association till May 15

By WCE 5
puri court news

Puri: The District Court in Puri of Odisha will be under shutdown till coming Monday while the Bar Association of Puri will be shut till May 15, informed the District Advocates’ Association, the Zilla Okil Sangha.

As per reports, the decision was taken after many members of the Advocates’ Association tested positive for Covid 19 while four advocates died of Covid 19.

It has been requested that nobody should visit either the Court or the Bar. In urgency, advocated can plead on virtual mode from their house.

Also read: Rain and Lightning Likely In Odisha, Yellow Warning Issued
You might also like
State

Online Application For 856 Vacant Posts Begins; Check Details

State

Odisha: Fake Ghee Manufacturing Unit Busted In Bhanjanagar: Watch

State

Rain and Lightning Likely In Odisha, Yellow Warning Issued

State

18 Bikes Seized In Cuttack Of Odisha, 3 Arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.