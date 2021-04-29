Puri: The District Court in Puri of Odisha will be under shutdown till coming Monday while the Bar Association of Puri will be shut till May 15, informed the District Advocates’ Association, the Zilla Okil Sangha.

As per reports, the decision was taken after many members of the Advocates’ Association tested positive for Covid 19 while four advocates died of Covid 19.

It has been requested that nobody should visit either the Court or the Bar. In urgency, advocated can plead on virtual mode from their house.