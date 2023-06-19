Puri: Chariots of deities brought from Rathakhala to Singhadwar

The three chariots are ready now at the Singhadwara to be rolled on the Grand road of the holy city tomorrow, on June 20, the day of Rath Yatra 2023

State
Chariots of deities brought from Rathakhala to Singhadwar

Puri: Ahead of the world famous Rath Yatra, the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were pulled on the grand road of Puri in Odisha today to make it stationed at the Singhadwara.

As per reports, the Agnyamala Bije Niti was performed at the Rathakhala. A group of Daitapati servitors reached near the chariots at the Rathakhala, the Chariot yard where the three gigantic chariots were being constructed in a procession. They worshiped the three chariots and fastened the Agyanmala garland to the chariots. The servitors performed the rituals on three chariots — Nandighosha, Taladhwaja and Darpadalan.

Following the ritual, the three Chariots were pulled up to the Singhadwara, the Lions gate of the famous Lord Jagannath temple of Puri.

Accordingly, the three chariots are ready now at the Singhadwara to be rolled on the Grand road of the holy city tomorrow, on June 20, the day of Rath Yatra 2023.

