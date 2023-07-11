Puri: 3 men meet watery grave in Pipili; 1 still missing

Three men drowned to death in the Khuakhai River in the Pipili area of Odisha's Puri district. One man is still missing.

Puri: In a tragic incident, three men drowned to death in the Khuakhai River in the Pipili area of Odisha’s Puri district. One man is still missing.

According to sources, four men went to take a bath at the Kuakhai River in Pipili. However, due to high currents, they were swept into the river. Following the incidents locals gathered on the spot and informed ODRAF and fire service personnel about the matter.

On being informed, the ODRAF team and fire service personnel reached the spot and started a search operation. The teams were able to fish out three of them, while one is still missing. The search operation is underway.

Earlier today, the dead bodies of two brothers were fished out from a pond located in the premises of Biju Patnaik Park under Berhampur Police Station of Odisha’s Ganjam district.

