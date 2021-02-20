Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2021: Huge Opportunity For 12th Passed Students, Apply Soon

Candidates who have passed their 12th standard and are in search of jobs have a great opportunity to get an appointment. The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has sought applications for the appointment of peons in many of its circles across the country.
The PNB has issued a notification seeking applications from interested and qualified candidates.
Vacancy Details:
- 19 posts in Hisar Circle
- 22 posts in Rohtak Circle
- 20 posts in Chennai South Circle
- 19 posts in Balasore Circle
- 18 posts in Bangalore West Circle
- 25 posts in Bangalore East Circle
- 10 posts in Surat Circle Post
- 19 posts are vacant in Haryana Circle Post
Educational Qualification: To apply for these posts, candidates should have a 12th pass with basic reading and writing knowledge of English.
Age Limits: The minimum age of candidates to apply for these posts is 18 years and maximum 24 years. For more information related to educational qualification and age limit, see the official notification (links are given below).
Last Date of Application:
- Haryana Circle: March 4, 2021
- Rohtak Circle: March 3, 2021
- Surat Circle: March 1, 2021
- Bangalore East Circle: March 1, 2021
- Balasore Circle: March 1, 2021
- Hisar Circle: February 26, 2021
- Bangalore West Circle: February 27, 2021
- Chennai Circle: February 22, 2021
Application Process: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Punjab National Bank Recruitment Notification 2021 on or before 04 March 2021 through the prescribed application format. Those who fulfill the above eligibility criteria can send their duly signed application.
Click here to visit the official website.
Click here to read the notification.
Click here for the peon vacancy application form offline.