Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2021: Huge Opportunity For 12th Passed Students, Apply Soon

Candidates who have passed their 12th standard and are in search of jobs have a great opportunity to get an appointment. The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has sought applications for the appointment of peons in many of its circles across the country.

The PNB has issued a notification seeking applications from interested and qualified candidates.

Vacancy Details:

19 posts in Hisar Circle

22 posts in Rohtak Circle

20 posts in Chennai South Circle

19 posts in Balasore Circle

18 posts in Bangalore West Circle

25 posts in Bangalore East Circle

10 posts in Surat Circle Post

19 posts are vacant in Haryana Circle Post

Educational Qualification: To apply for these posts, candidates should have a 12th pass with basic reading and writing knowledge of English.

Age Limits: The minimum age of candidates to apply for these posts is 18 years and maximum 24 years. For more information related to educational qualification and age limit, see the official notification (links are given below).

Last Date of Application:

Haryana Circle: March 4, 2021

Rohtak Circle: March 3, 2021

Surat Circle: March 1, 2021

Bangalore East Circle: March 1, 2021

Balasore Circle: March 1, 2021

Hisar Circle: February 26, 2021

Bangalore West Circle: February 27, 2021

Chennai Circle: February 22, 2021

Application Process: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Punjab National Bank Recruitment Notification 2021 on or before 04 March 2021 through the prescribed application format. Those who fulfill the above eligibility criteria can send their duly signed application.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to read the notification.

Click here for the peon vacancy application form offline.