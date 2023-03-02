Pune-bound flight makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar after bird hit

Bhubaneswar: An AirAsia flight made an emergency landing after being hit by a bird soon after taking off from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar today.

According to sources, the particular AirAsia flight took off from the Bhubaneswar airport as per its scheduled time and was slated to go to Pune earlier today. However, it returned to the airport soon after being hit by a bird.

Though no major damages were reported, the passengers were stranded at the airport for at least around two hours until the authorities cleared for take-off following a thorough examination, added the sources.