Bolangir: A broad daylight robbery has been reported from Balangir district of Odisha today. The looters have allegedly snatched off a bag containing Rs 5 lakh cash.

According to reports the loot has taken place in front of ADB bank near college square. The person from whom the loot took place had withdrawn the cash and was about to return home.

Just then, two bike borne miscreants in a Pulsar snatched away the bag containing the cash.

The police has been informed, a manhunt has been launched.