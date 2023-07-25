Pulbani: Man gets 25 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

Phulbani: A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court in Odisha’s Kandhamal district reportedly sentenced a man to a 25 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The Pulbani POCSO Court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict Bijay Kumar Nayak of G. Udayagiri area. In case he fails to pay the fine, Nayak has to serve one more year in the jail.

The court convicted Nayak and sentenced him to the rigorous imprisonment after hearing the statements of 15 eyewitnesses, medical reports and victim’s statement.

The court also directed the District Legal Service Authorities (DLSA) to give a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim.

Taking the advantage of the absence of the minor’s family members at the house, Nayak reportedly took the girl to his shop and raped her on December 2, 2020. Later, the G. Udayagiri police arrested the accused and forwarded him to the court based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family members.