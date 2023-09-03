Public darshan at Puri Srimandir to be closed for 5 hours tomorrow, check details

Puri: The Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri today informed that the public darshan at the 12th century shrine will be closed for at least five hours tomorrow.

According to the officials of the SJTA, the public darshan will remain suspended between 3 PM and 8 PM on Monday (tomorrow) for the special niti (ritual) called ‘Rahu Rekha Lagi.’

Therefore, the devotees have been requested by the officials to plan their visits to the temple accordingly so that they do not face any inconveniences between 3 PM and 8 PM.

It is to be noted here that On Bhadrapada Krishna panchami in Srimandir a swathantra niti called ‘Rahu Rekha Lagi’ is celebrated. It is one of the upayatra of srimandir. As Mahaprabhu (Lord Jagannath) wears Chita on his forehead on Chita Lagi Amavasya in the same way on Bhadrapada Krishna Panchami an ornament of golden slab or Patti called Rahu Rekha in temple language is adorned on Mukharvind (face) of Shri Vigraha from right ear to left ear with a swanthantra niti or rituals on this day in srimandir as both Chita and Rahu Rekha are removed on Snana Yatra day at Anasara pindi.