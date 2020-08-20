Public Celebration Of Ganesh Chaturthi In Khordha Banned, Says District Admin

Bhubaneswar: The Khordha district administration today announced complete ban on public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The district administration has ordered that there shall be no Ganesh Puja at any public place (including erection of stage/pandal) throughout the district keeping in view of rising Covid cases in the district.

However, there is no bar for performance of Puja of Lord Ganesh in temples.

It is noteworthy that no devotees will be allowed to enter into the temple premises to offer puja.