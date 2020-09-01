Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the much talked about Aditya Dash murder case, his father has said in a statement that there was a one-sided love angle to the death of the social activist.

Father of the deceased social activist said that a lady earlier used to blackmail Aditya and wanted to marry him. Aditya’s father added that the Crime Branch is not taking this angle into account.

He also said that the girl belonged to Gujarat and wanted to marry Aditya, we demand CBI inquiry into the case he pleaded.