‘Psycho Lady’ Behind Aditya Dash’s Death Case; Says Father

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the much talked about Aditya Dash murder case, his father has said in a statement that there was a one-sided love angle to the death of the social activist. 

Father of the deceased social activist said that a lady earlier used to blackmail Aditya and wanted to marry him. Aditya’s father added that the Crime Branch is not taking this angle into account.

He also said that the girl belonged to Gujarat and wanted to marry Aditya, we demand CBI inquiry into the case he pleaded. 

Aditya Dash, a famous motivational speaker and social worker from Bhubaneswar was found dead on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station.
The death occurred in the State Capital city on July 7 following which GRP registered a case and launched a probe to find out whether he was killed or committed suicide.
Police had also recovered CCTV footage from  Aditya’s house and the railway station to get lead in this case. 
You might also like
State

3 Minors Meet Watery Grave In Odisha’s Koraput

Nation

Indians Saving Increases By Almost Rs 5000 A Month As They Work From Home

State

6 People Killed In Lightning Strikes In Odisha

State

Great Chance To Get Government Job; Check Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7