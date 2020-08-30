pso of ananta jena dies
Pic Credits: The Statesman Representative Image

PSO Of Ananta Narayan Jena Dies Due To Covid In Odsha’s Capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The PSO (Personal Security Officer) of Asish Mahakul former mayor of Bhubaneswar Ananta Narayan Jena has  died of Covid virus infection in Bhubaneswar.

Sources say, the swab samples of MLA Jena, his PSO and his driver were sent for the Covid testing August 17 following which they were found to be positive.

Mahakul (45) was in home quarantine and was later admitted to a private hospital as he complained of health complications. He was then shifted to the ICU, was placed on a ventilator and lost his life on Saturday.

 

You might also like
State

College Girl Committed Suicide After Video Goes Viral In Odisha’s Balangir

State

COVID Claims 12 More Lives In Odisha

State

3014 Covid Positive In Odisha, Tally Crosses 1 Lakh Mark In The State

State

Odisha Floods: 16 Dead, Over 8 Lakh Affected

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7