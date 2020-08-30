Bhubaneswar: The PSO (Personal Security Officer) of Asish Mahakul former mayor of Bhubaneswar Ananta Narayan Jena has died of Covid virus infection in Bhubaneswar.

Sources say, the swab samples of MLA Jena, his PSO and his driver were sent for the Covid testing August 17 following which they were found to be positive.

Mahakul (45) was in home quarantine and was later admitted to a private hospital as he complained of health complications. He was then shifted to the ICU, was placed on a ventilator and lost his life on Saturday.