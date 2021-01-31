Proud Moment! Odisha Police Felicitated For Its Contribution In Managing COVID-19 Situation In State

New Delhi: It was a proud moment for everyone in Odisha, especially the State police personnel as the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday felicitated the Odisha Police for its contribution in managing the COVID-19 situation in the State.

The State Police was felicitated at Vigyan Bhavan during the 29th Annual Foundation of the NCW in New Delhi today.

Bargarh Superintended of Police (SP), Padmini Sahoo received the award from Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on behalf of the State Police.

Today National Commission for Women on their 29th Annual Foundation Day felicitated Odisha Police for their contribution in managing #COVID19 situation.

Ms Padmini Sahoo, IPS, SP Bargarh, received it on behalf of Odisha Police at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/jG1bLAyjFN — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) January 31, 2021