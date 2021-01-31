Proud Moment! Odisha Police Felicitated For Its Contribution In Managing COVID-19 Situation In State

By WCE 3 1
Odisha Police Felicitated For Its Contribution In Managing COVID-19 Situation

New Delhi: It was a proud moment for everyone in Odisha, especially the State police personnel as the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday felicitated the Odisha Police for its contribution in managing the COVID-19 situation in the State.

The State Police was felicitated at Vigyan Bhavan during the 29th Annual Foundation of the NCW in New Delhi today.

Bargarh Superintended of Police (SP), Padmini Sahoo received the award from Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on behalf of the State Police.

You might also like
State

CRUT Introduces ‘Mo Bus’ On New Route, Check Details

State

‘Supergirl’ Saves Three Lives In Odisha; Watch

State

Body Of A Youth With Throat Slit Found In Odisha’s Angul, Murder Suspected

State

RD University Student Jharaphula’s Death Mystery Continues As Her Father Makes Fresh…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.