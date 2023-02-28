Protesting lecturers to participate in plus two exams, strike to continue

Bhubaneswar: The lecturers belonging to various categories of colleges have decided to cooperate for the smooth conduct of Plus two examination.

The striking lecturers of 662 category of Plus two and Plus three colleges have decided to participate in the conduct of the annual Plus two examinations scheduled to start from March 1 that is tomorrow.

Keeping in mind the interest of the students, the teachers have vowed to join duty from tomorrow. But, a token strike will continue in Bhubaneswar.

The ministerial panel requested the lecturers to join duty and assured them to consider their demands, due to which they decided to participate in the exams.

The lecturers had threatened to boycott the annual Plus two examinations if the state government does not revise their salaries. The lecturers were also demanding release of grant-in-aid.

The lecturers have alleged that they are getting much less salary than their counterparts, they have demanded equal pay for equal work.

The lecturers association members have been staging protest at Mahatma Gandhi Marg since the past three days demanding revision of their salaries.

The CHSE plus two board examinations will commence from March 1, 2023 informed the Council Of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Saturday.

The examinations will be conducted under CCTV Surveillance. The centre superintendents are requested to ensure that CCTV is made functional in all examination halls well in advance of the commencement of examination and to see that CCTVS are functioning throughout all sittings uninterruptedly.

Here Is The SCHEDULE For The Plus Two Exams