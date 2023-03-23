Protesters block railway line in Jharsuguda, Train service affected

Jharsuguda: The Lakhanpur Rail User Forum has observed Belpahar bandh from 7am on Thursday demanding the stoppage of trains at the railway station here. Hundreds of people are protesting by blocking the railway tracks near the station.

The protest is being held on the demand of the stoppage of a total of nine trains at Belpahad railway station. The protest has affected the train services that operate through the station. Many passenger and goods train has been left stranded in the tracks.

Heavy police deployment has been arranged to maintain law and order in the protest area.