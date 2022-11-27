Protest with dead body in front of house in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: A suspicious death of a man employed as a driver has taken place in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Sunday.

The relatives of the driver have staged a protest in front of the owner’s house with the dead body in Nua Sahi area of Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar.

The deceased man has been identified as Shankar Maharana. He was a resident of Krishna Kalyan city slum in Nayapalli area where he used to live with his family.

Last Wednesday, the owner of the vehicle went to Jashipur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha with Shankar. Suspicion grew as Shankar did not pick up the phone on Friday

The vehicle owner is suspected to have killed Shankar. The police is investigating into the matter. Further details awaited.