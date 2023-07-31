Protest in Bhubaneswar by Odisha govt outsourcing employees federation

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government outsourcing employees federation has held a protest in Bhubaneswar on Monday for fulfillment of their demands.

According to reports, the Odisha government outsourcing employees federation has a 10-point charter of demands.

Due to unfulfillment of the demands, of the Odisha government outsourcing employees federation they were forced to stage a protest in lower PMG area of Bhubaneswar today.

Hundreds of employees of the Government Outsourcing Union have gathered today at Lower PMG to demand regularization of the outsourcing employees.

It is however worth mentioning that, as their demands have been repeatedly rejected by the state government, they are protesting today.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.