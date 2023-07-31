Protest in Bhubaneswar by Odisha govt outsourcing employees federation

The Odisha government outsourcing employees federation has held a protest in Bhubaneswar on Monday for fulfillment of their demands. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
protest in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government outsourcing employees federation has held a protest in Bhubaneswar on Monday for fulfillment of their demands.

According to reports, the Odisha government outsourcing employees federation has a 10-point charter of demands.

Due to unfulfillment of the demands, of the Odisha government outsourcing employees federation they were forced to stage a protest in lower PMG area of Bhubaneswar today.

Hundreds of employees of the Government Outsourcing Union have gathered today at Lower PMG to demand regularization of the outsourcing employees.

It is however worth mentioning that, as their demands have been repeatedly rejected by the state government, they are protesting today.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

You might also like
State

BMC imposes fine of Rs.1lakh on 2 entities due to burnt Mobil business!

State

High drama witnessed on the streets of Bhubaneswar, traffic like situation on road

State

One killed, another injured in series of accidents in Keonjhar

State

Odisha: Man, son die in lightning strike in Chilika

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans