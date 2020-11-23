tent house fire in jharsuguda

Property Worth Lakhs Gutted As Godown Catches Fire In Odisha’s Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Property worth lakhs was destroyed in a fire in Marakuta area under the BTM police limits of Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

As per reports, the fire broke out in Nilakantha tent house godown in Marakuta area late night on Sunday All the materials in the tent house was reduced to ashes in the fire.

On being informed, the Fire Department sent four teams to the spot and they brought the flames under control. There was no loss of life in this incident.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

