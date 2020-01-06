Prominent writers’ precious revelations at Kalinga Literary Festival 2020

Bhubaneswar: The 17th Kadambini Literary Festival and 12th Kadmabini Patrika Haata held Sunday in Bhubaneswar. The mega event witnessed participation of thousands of literature lovers as well as writers, novelists, poets, book publishers and readers not only from Odisha but also from other states. Speaking on the occasion all the dignitaries unanimously held that literature boosts human value.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest former Cabinet Minister of the Ministry of External Affairs Salman Khurshid, who also happens to be a designated senior advocate, an eminent author and a law teacher told elaborately on the relation of human value and literature. He averred that human value is identical in each religion while the same has been expressed differently in writings. For example, Islam says that Jannat or heaven can be found at the feet of the mother. Akin to that Hindus also aver heaven can be found in the dust of mother’s feet.

Speaking on the occasion eminent journalist Rahul Dev said that usage of English has so much increased in our country that it may be a threat to the Indian languages in the coming days. India is a country of multiple languages. Yet, the snowballing inclination towards English has put us in peril. And, this is not a language concern rather it is a threat to the civilization, he added.

Language is directly related to originality. A person can express himself the best (in writing) in his native language, he added.

China, Japan, Russia, German and Korea have immensely developed without the use of English. The technology they use has been encoded in their own languages. Dev was astonished that this is not the case in India. He stressed that if our technology would be available in our languages even in some extent, we can develop a lot. And, educational institutions have an important role to play in this context. They should provide ample scope to their students to research in their own languages.

Another honourable guest of the festival Mrudula Garg said that love for literature has declined over the years. Even the number of readers has narrowed.

Qualities like kindness and tolerance depict human value. Literature can be instrumental to achieve these human values. These elements are controlled by instinct. It is the human being, who can differentiate between good and bad. However, human value has been degraded, she added.

Literature can bring changes in the society, said actor and director Rajat Kapoor from Mumbai. Books provide us more than entertainment. A film can’t be made without money, but a book can be written without money.

On this occasion eminent novelist Anuradha Roy was bestowed with the 2020 Nilimarani Sahitya Samman. Along with the trophy and certificate she was given Rs.5 lakh in this award.

Roy said, “I am related to Odisha since long. I have visited this place multiple times. However, after reading the English version of ‘Paraja’ of Gopinath Mohanty I could know Odisha perfectly.”

Literature and environmental change unite the world. We should treat forests, hills, rivers, animals and humans equally. And we should not be partial.

During Kadambini Literary Festival noted writer Hara Prasad Das was given with the Kadambini Sahitya Samman. Along with the trophy and testimonial the award carried Rs.1 lakh. After receiving the award he said, Odia language has a history of one thousand years. We should keep originality of the language intact.

Presiding over the meeting Prof Shantanu Achaya said that Literature is self-analysis. Life is a comedy not a tragedy. Hence, life should be portrayed as a comedy in writings.

Editor of ‘Satadru’ Upendra Nayak was bestowed with the Kadambini Sampadaka Samman on this occasion while Priyabrata Das, Binodini Devi, Bhupen Mahapatra and Rajeshwari Dalbehera got the Kadambini Sahitya Sambardhana.

On this occasion the English version of Dr. Iti Samanta’s ‘Shakuntalara Jhia’, ‘Shakuntala’s Daughter’ was launched. Besides, the latest editions of Kadambini and Kunikatha were inaugurated.

KIIT, KISS and Kadambini Media founder Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta presented the welcome address while editor of Odisha’s most circulated monthly Odia family magazine Kadambini’s editor Dr. Iti Samanta offered the vote of thanks. Later on the day ‘Kunakuni Mela’ was organized where kids from across the state presented cultural extravaganza.

Kadambini Literary Festival is a mega event that weaves the threads of emotions and crafts. It contours literary discussions. The fest witnesses a congregation of who’s who of the literature world. Literature lovers from remote corners of the state, elite mass residing in the metros, teenagers, students, writers and cultural enthusiasts get united under one platform for interaction and deliberation in this mega fest. Over the years participation in Kalinga Literary Festival and Patrika Haata has considerably increased and hence the fest has now become the Sahitya Kumbha of Odisha.

–Himanshu Guru