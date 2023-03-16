Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Program assistant in Nabarangpur under Odisha Vigilance Scanner

Programme Assistant, O/o Block Social Security Officer, Nabarangpur district of Odisha has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

State
odisha vigilance raid in nabarangapur

Nabarangpur: Today a short while ago, Programme Assistant, O/o Block Social Security Officer, Umerkote Block, Nabarangpur district of Odisha has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

The employee was caught while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 5,000/- from a Complainant for processing his application and facilitating release of payment towards death benefit under National Family Benefit Scheme (JATIYA PARIBAR MANGAL YOJONA).

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the accused Satnami and seized. The complainant a BPL card holder whose father was the sole earning member of the family, had died on 11.11.2019.

After knowing about the scheme, he applied in November 2022 for the monetary benefit of Rs 20,000/- as entitled under the scheme. Since then, the complainant was approached the accused  Satnami to get his work done but in vain. Finding no other way, complainant intimated to the Vigilance Authority, and accordingly, Satnami was nabbed by Vigilance officials today while accepting the bribe amount.

Following the trap, simultaneous house searches are going on at two locations of Sri Satnami from DA angle. In this connection, Koraput Vigilance case P.C Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered.

Investigation is in progress against accused Satnami, Program Assistant. Detailed report follows.

