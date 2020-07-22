Nabarangpur: What started as a hobby of making chocolates has become a pathway towards ‘Atmanirbahr’ (self-reliant) for young lady teacher and entrepreneur Sangita Sahu.

Sangita has joined in the PM’s ‘Vocal about Local’ campaign to make India ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ from one of the Adivasi districts of Odisha, Nabarangpur.

She lives in a small town of Papadahandi in Nabarangpur district with her family. Apart from the fact that she is an economics professor, she enjoys chocolates-making to the core.

Soon after she finishes her usual 9-5 job, Sangita indulges herself in varieties of chocolate-making from comfort of her home and shell them locally.

Today, whenever someone in the district mentions about Sangita they add the new nick name of ‘Chocolate-maker’ to her original name.

Taking about her initiative she said, this could become a successful business model down the line and can generate employment opportunities among other women of the village.

She keeps hope that after the government’s plan to make India self-reliant, the local initiatives like her could give a fillip to the domestic economy and also can open global markets for the domestic products.

If her home-made ‘Golus chakki’ will open up to the bigger markets, there is every chance that she can be a successful entrepreneur in Chocolate-making industry, said the young-chocolate-maker of Nabarangpur.