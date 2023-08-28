Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Prof Sabita Pradhan VC of Odia University to join before Sept 5

Professor Sabita Pradhan who has been appointed as the first Vice Chancellor of Odia University shall join office before September 5. 

By Sudita Panda
Professor Sabita Pradhan has been appointed as the first Vice Chancellor of Odia University in Satyabadi of Puri in Odisha on August 18, 2023.

In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 8(1) of the Odia University Act, 2017, the Chancellor, Odia University in Satyabadi has been pleased to appoint Prof. Sabita Pradhan.

It is worth mentioning that she was a Professor of Odia, Visva Bharati University, Shantiniketan as first Vice-Chancellor of Odia University, Satyabadi, Puri.

According to reports, the appointment shall be effective for a period of two years with effect from the date she assumes office as such or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

