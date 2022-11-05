Prof. Kishor Basa appointed as Chairman of National Monuments Authority (NMA)

Bhubaneswar: Prof. Kishor Basa has been appointed as the chairman of National Monuments Authority (NMA), informed by the Ministry of Culture India today.

According to reports, Basa is currently serving as Vice Chancellor of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Baripada. Besides, he has also served as Vice Chancellor of Fakir Mohan University in Balasore.

As per reports, Basa is a Tagore National fellow by the Ministry of Culture of Govt. of India.

Basa held various administrative posts in various prestigious educational institutions and educational committees of the state. After being appointed as the Chairman of NMA he said that, he will perform his duty with utmost dedication.

It is to be noted that, he is the first social scientist of Odisha to assume such a prestigious position in the NMA. Besides, the people of the state have expressed their happiness over the appointment of Odia people in such a prestigious authority of the government of India.