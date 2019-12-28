Prof Byomakesh Tripathy appointed VC of Utkal Univ of Culture

Bhubaneswar: Prof. Byomakesh Tripathy, the professor of the Department of History in Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the Utkal University of Culture in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Governor and Chancellor Prof Ganeshi Lal issued a notification in this regard on Saturday.

Prof Tripathy, a Ph.D. from Sambalpur University in 1994 has 27 years of teaching experience and out of that he has worked as Professor for 17 years. He is a resource person in ‘Formulation of Courses of Studies in History and Archaeology’. Prof Tripathy has authored at least five books and edited 13 books. He has attended 24 national conferences and nine International Conferences. He was the topper in History Honours of Sambalpur University in 1984. Besides, he has guided eleven research scholars for Ph. D.

Earlier Prof. Tripathy has worked as the HOD of Dept of History, Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar, Chairman, Board of Studies, Director (Academics), Indira Gandhi National Tribal University.