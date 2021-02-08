Keonjhar: Probe launched to ascertain the irregularities in the tender process allegedly done by several construction companies in Keonjhar district. The Superintending Engineer of North Eastern Rural Works circle, Keonjhar has sought the balance sheets, profit and loss statements of all the companies that had applied for the tender.

According to reports, a tender call notice had been advertised on December 7 for construction of 36 roads in Keonjhar district, . To grab the tender, many companies had submitted fake balance sheets and profit and loss statements.

Earlier after various complaints, an FIR had been lodged against special contractors Gadadhar Nayak, Surendra Bhuiyan, Rabindra Kumar Sahu and Debendra Jena. Later, Keonjhar police arrested Debendra Jena.

Now, the names of many more contractors are coming up in the case following which the department sought the details of balance sheets, profit and loss statements from several Chartered Accountant firms.

As per letter no-507, the department has sought the balance sheet and profit and loss statement of contractor Ishwar Chandra Badapanda from SDR and Associates Chartered Accountant Firm. Similarly, for contractor Kamalakant Thamba’s balance sheet and profit and loss statement, the Department has sent a letter to Sahu Sharma and Association.

For Jagdish Badapanda, the department has sent a letter to Samal Associates and Srikant Associates, for Ghanshyam Samal’s documents, the department has sent a letter to SDR and Associates and for Pratik Construction Company’s balance sheet and profit loss statement, the department sent a letter to Danspark and Co.

Necessary action will be taken against the contractors if there is any discrepancy found in their balance sheets and profit and loss statements.