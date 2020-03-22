Bubaneswar: A complete lock down has been issued by the state government in wake of the coronavirus.

In a recent development, the government of Odisha has clearly said that private vehicles shall not be allowed to ply in the notified area from 22nd March to 29th March.

Only people engaged in emergency, organizations, sectors and services shall be allowed.

5 districts of the state which will be completely locked down Are: Khorda, Cuttack, Angul, Ganjam and Kendrapara.

Besides 8 cities and towns included in the list are: Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Rourkela, Bhadrak, Puri, Jajpur Road and Jajpur Town.