Private Vehicles Included in Coronavirus ‘Lock down’ for Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bubaneswar:  A complete lock down has been issued by the state government in wake of the coronavirus.

In a recent development, the government of Odisha has clearly said that private vehicles shall not be allowed to ply in the notified area from 22nd March to 29th March.

Related News

MO Bus Services During Week Long Lock down In Odisha

Guidelines by Central Government for Coronavirus Test at…

Inter-State Bus Services Stopped in Odisha for Coronavirus…

Drunk Youth Attempts Suicide From Hospital’s Rooftop…

Only people engaged in emergency, organizations, sectors and services shall be allowed.

5 districts of the state  which will be completely locked down Are: Khorda, Cuttack,  Angul, Ganjam and Kendrapara.

Besides 8 cities and towns included in the list are: Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Rourkela, Bhadrak, Puri, Jajpur Road and Jajpur Town.

 

 

You might also like
State

MO Bus Services During Week Long Lock down In Odisha

State

Guidelines by Central Government for Coronavirus Test at Home

State

Inter-State Bus Services Stopped in Odisha for Coronavirus Outbreak

State

Drunk Youth Attempts Suicide From Hospital’s Rooftop In Odisha’s Keonjhar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.