private institute closed

Private Tutorials, Open air Gyms to close From Tomorrow in Bhubneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Private Tutorials and Open air gym in the city are going  to close down starting from tomorrow. However, the parks in the city will remain open until further notice.

Strict guideline has been issued for Hoteliers  in the city for coronavirus prevention. It has been instructed that in case the hotel authorities spot a coronavirus suspect they are supposed to call the officials.

Three teams constituting members from BMC, BDA and Police have been formed for monitoring. These teams will keep an eye on the Tutorials and open air Gyms regarding whether the closing orders are being followed as per the guideline or not.

