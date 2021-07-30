Private Secretary of Odisha Staff Selection Commission Member in vigilance net

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance officials on Friday raided multiple places in connection with an allegation of possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income against the Private Secretary to a member of Staff Selection Commission (SSC). He has been identified as Biranchi Narayan Sahoo.

Reportedly, vigilance sleuths comprising four Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs), 13 Inspectors and other staff are conducting the search at six places in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

As of now two double storeyed buildings, nine plots have been unearthed and Rs 13 lakh cash have been recovered from his relative’s house.

The vigilace raid is still underway.