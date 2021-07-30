Private Secretary of Odisha Staff Selection Commission Member in vigilance net

By WCE 7
vigilance raid on private secretary of scc member

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance officials on Friday raided multiple places in connection with an allegation of possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income against the Private Secretary to a member of Staff Selection Commission (SSC). He has been identified as Biranchi Narayan Sahoo.

Reportedly, vigilance sleuths comprising four Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs), 13 Inspectors and other staff are conducting the search at six places in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Related News

Senior Clerk Of Odisha Under Vigilance Scanner, Raids…

GRS In Keonjhar Of Odisha Under Vigilance Scanner, Raids…

As of now two double storeyed buildings, nine plots have been unearthed and Rs 13 lakh cash have been recovered from his relative’s house.

The vigilace raid is still underway.

You might also like
State

STF seizes brown sugar worth over Rs 1 Crore in Puri, One arrested

State

Good News! 63,303 Primary School Teachers To Be Promoted In Odisha

State

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for 385 Assistant Professor posts In Odisha…

Nation

CBSE 12th Results to be published today: Check timing and other details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.