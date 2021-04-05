Cuttack: The Commissionerate police has sealed Annapurna Nursing Home in Cuttack for allegedly collecting money from patient’s family even after her death.

According to reports, a patient had come to the SCB Hospital for treatment. Later on the patient was admitted to the private nursing home where she succumbed to the ailments.

However, the staff of the nursing home did not hand over the body to the family members. The hospital staff demanded the remaining amount of the treatment from the kin in order to hand over the patient’s body to them.

Finding no other way, the family members lodged a complaint at the Mangalabag police station. Acting swiftly on the matter the police reached the spot conducted a raid and sealed the nursing home

The health department officials and other CMC officials were also present during the raid. Further investigation about the case in underway.